Many a times, passengers face difficulties in booking lower berth seats for their train journeys. To make the process easier, the Indian Railways introduced a few changes in the lower berth reservation rules. 

Earlier this year, the Railways launched the RailOne app, a one-stop for enquiring about their services, reserving seats, and track journey. In addition to the rules, they have prioritized seat availability to ensure a smooth process for reserving berths. 

From changing timings based on the journey, to taking into consideration passengers who need the lower berth, here are the changes in the reservation rules: 

Senior citizens, pregnant women, and people with disability will be given preference considering the lower berth availabilities. There is a condition in the reservation system for allotting lower berth automatically to female passengers above the age of 45 years.

The ticket-checking staff are also authorised to allot vacant lower berths to senior citizens who have otherwise been allotted a middle or upper berth.

Another rule that has been altered is sleeping accommodation in reserved coaches. This only available for passengers travelling from 10:00 pm to 6:00 am, while a seating accommodation is allotted to passengers during the remaining hours of the day.

For passengers allotted side lower berths, under the Reservation Against Cancellation, the one booked on the side-upper berth and RAC passenger will share the seat during the daytime for sitting.

A passenger holding a side-upper berth, between 10:00 pm and 6:00 am, has no claim over the lower berth, as that time period is assigned for sleeping for the occupant of the lower berth. 

Train passengers who prefer the lower berth are to keep in mind that provision to opt for booking will only be allowed if a lower berth is available. Pertaining to the changes in rules, commuters will be allowed to book for lower berth based on its availability. 

Changes in the lower berth reservation rules have been applied to ensure a passenger-friendly journey and keep in mind inclusive aspects to help commute.