News Live: Canada not looking to 'provoke' India, says PM Trudeau

US 'deeply concerned' by Canadian PM's allegations against India on killing of Sikh separatist leader
03:1020 Sep 2023
Tamil Nadu: Two tiger cubs were found dead in the Sigur forest area in Chinna Coonoor in the Nilgiris.
03:1020 Sep 2023
We all are fighting continuously to maintain social justice but the BJP creates a lot of obstacles to that: MK Stalin
03:3120 Sep 2023
An autorickshaw driver and two of its occupants allegedly assaulted a man and snatched away a bag containing Rs 3.5 lakh in cash at Halegate in Sullia Kasba on Monday late at night.
In a complaint, Darshan (27) from Karugunda in Madikeri taluk said that he had arrived at Sullia for personal work on Monday. He boarded an auto to reach the Sullia bus stand to travel to Kodagu at 11.15 pm. The auto driver along with two passengers in the auto tried to snatch away his bag. When he tried to oppose it, they allegedly assaulted him, snatched away his bag and pushed him out of the moving auto. The bag contained Rs 3.5 lakh cash, two mobile phones, identity cards, three ATM cards. The complainant had failed to note down the registration number of the auto in the melee. A case has been registered at Sullia station under IPC Section 392.
03:1020 Sep 2023
US 'deeply concerned' by Canadian PM's allegations against India on killing of Sikh separatist leader
03:1020 Sep 2023
Michael Rubin, Senior Fellow at American Enterprise Institute, on Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's remarks over Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing
"I haven't seen any evidence to back up Justin Trudeau's allegations. The United States, through its silence, seems to imply that it is not on the same page as Ottawa."
03:1020 Sep 2023
Visuals from Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja where Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations continue for the second day.
03:1020 Sep 2023
These are concerning reports, and I note that investigations are still underway: Australian Foreign minister Penny Wong on Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing
VIDEO | "These are concerning reports, and I note that investigations are still underway. We are monitoring these developments with our partners and will continue to do so," says Australian Foreign minister Penny Wong on Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing in Canada. pic.twitter.com/HD0fSzqevj
Tamil Nadu: Two tiger cubs were found dead in the Sigur forest area in Chinna Coonoor in the Nilgiris.
03:1020 Sep 2023
We all are fighting continuously to maintain social justice but the BJP creates a lot of obstacles to that: MK Stalin
"BJP does not want the poor, backward-class people to improve. When the DMK formed the government we formed the Social Justice Monitoring Committee which will monitor whether social justice is being properly maintained. Likewise, all states should form a social justice monitor committee...," says Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin during the second conference of the All India Federation for Social Justice.
03:1020 Sep 2023
More than 35,000 women gathered and recited Ganapati Atharvaśīrṣa in front of Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Mandir in Pune earlier this morning
#WATCH | Maharashtra | More than 35,000 women gathered and recited Ganapati Atharvaśīrṣa in front of Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Mandir in Pune earlier this morning. This was organised by the Temple Trust as a part of #GaneshChaturthi celebrations. pic.twitter.com/TqSmf51Ljr