News Live: Canada not looking to 'provoke' India, says PM Trudeau

In a complaint, Darshan (27) from Karugunda in Madikeri taluk said that he had arrived at Sullia for personal work on Monday. He boarded an auto to reach the Sullia bus stand to travel to Kodagu at 11.15 pm. The auto driver along with two passengers in the auto tried to snatch away his bag. When he tried to oppose it, they allegedly assaulted him, snatched away his bag and pushed him out of the moving auto. The bag contained Rs 3.5 lakh cash, two mobile phones, identity cards, three ATM cards. The complainant had failed to note down the registration number of the auto in the melee. A case has been registered at Sullia station under IPC Section 392.