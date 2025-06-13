Menu
Indians in Israel advised to avoid unnecessary travel, stay vigilant

Declaring the launch of Operation Rising Lion aimed at foiling Iran's nuclear ambitions, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed on Friday that his country has struck at the heart of the Islamic regime's nuclear programme, including its main enrichment facility in Natanz.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 June 2025, 04:28 IST

Published 13 June 2025, 04:28 IST
