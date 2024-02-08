Indians risk 'donkey' migration to chase American Dream

Such immigration is also known as the "number two" route, the "number one" being the legal way, which villagers and migrant rights campaigners said was nearly impossible to pursue due to visa rejections or backlogs.

US visa services are still attempting to clear a backlog after Washington halted almost all visa processing worldwide in March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Indian applicants for visas - including those pursuing tech jobs in the United States - have seen wait times for an appointment of over a year in some cases, though delays fell sharply in 2023 when a record 1.4 million visas were processed, according to the US Embassy and Consulates in India.

But the visa backlogs seen in recent years may have spurred some would-be migrants to take the "donkey" route instead.

"We're leaving these people with no other ways of trying to pursue economic prosperity or safety, in a sense," said Mario Montoya of Aliento, a Phoenix-based immigrant advocacy group.

For would-be migrants, the decision carries a hefty price tag, and huge risks.

Some villagers said they had spent most - if not all - of their family savings or up to Rs 85 lakh to pay for the journey, knowing they could face harsh weather, hunger, disease, abuse and sometimes even death.

An Indian family, including a 3-year-old, froze to death near the US-Canada border in January 2022.

But most said the potential rewards compensated for the risks.

Families said their sons and nephews sent at least 200,000 rupees home every month, mainly doing a mix of full- and part-time jobs at gas stations, malls, grocery stores and restaurants.