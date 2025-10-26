Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

India's air pollution crisis now full-blown assault on brains, bodies: Congress

"Air pollution is a public-health catastrophe and a national-security threat to our society, our healthcare system, and our future workforce," Jairam Ramesh said.
Last Updated : 26 October 2025, 07:08 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 October 2025, 07:08 IST
India NewsCongressAir PollutionIndian PoliticsJairam Ramesh

Follow us on :

Follow Us