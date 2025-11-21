Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

India's average temperature rose by 0.9 degrees Celsius in last decade: study

The hottest day of the year also registered a temperature rise of 1.5-2 degrees Celsius in western and northeast India since the 1950s, the study found.
Last Updated : 21 November 2025, 15:35 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 November 2025, 15:35 IST
India NewsClimate Changeheatwavesenvironment

Follow us on :

Follow Us