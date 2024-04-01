India’s defence exports cross Rs 21K mark; registers 32% growth from last fiscal

New Delhi: India has registered a record of over Rs 21,000 crore of defence export in 2023-24 – 32 per cent increase from the last fiscal – suggesting a growing acceptance of home-made military products across the globe, the Defence Ministry said here on Monday.

The defence exports touched Rs 21,083 crore (approx $2.63 billion) in FY 24, a growth of 32.5 per cent over the last fiscal when the figure was Rs 15,920 crore. The figures also reveal a 31 times growth in the last 10 years as compared to 2013-14.

“Indian defence exports have scaled to unprecedented heights and crossed Rs 21,000 crore mark for the first time in the history of Independent India! The exports have reached to the level of Rs 21,083 crore in 2023-24, which is a spectacular growth of 32.5 per cent over the previous fiscal,” defence minister Rajnath Singh said in a social media post.