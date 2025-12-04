Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

India’s EV market to reach Rs 20 lakh crore by 2030: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Replying to Bengaluru Central BJP MP PC Mohan, the Minister said that the EV industry has the potential to generate nearly five crore new jobs.
Last Updated : 04 December 2025, 14:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 December 2025, 14:23 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsNitin GadkariElectric Vehicle

Follow us on :

Follow Us