India’s probe finds rogue officials involved in Pannun murder plot

By Sudhi Ranjan Sen and Anto Antony

India’s investigation into US claims of an attempted murder of a Sikh leader in New York found that rogue operatives not authorised by the government had been involved in the plot, according to senior officials familiar with the matter.

At least one person directly involved in the alleged attempted assassination is no longer working for India’s main spy agency, the Research and Analysis Wing, the officials said, asking not to be identified because the details of the investigation haven’t been made public.

The individual is still employed by the government and India hasn’t started any criminal action against him, the people said.

New Delhi has informed US authorities about the findings from the government-appointed panel set up to probe the allegations, the people said. The US is demanding a criminal prosecution of the individuals involved, a request reiterated by Donald Lu, assistant secretary of state for South and Central Asia, during his visit to India in January, the people said.

US prosecutors in November accused an Indian government official of directing a plot to kill a Sikh activist, who holds US citizenship, in New York in June. Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a Sikh separatist and vocal critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, later said he was the intended victim. India has labeled Pannun a terrorist.