<p>Many IndiGo passengers were stranded at major airports, including <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru </a>and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ahmedabad">Ahmedabad</a>, on Wednesday as the crisis-hit airline continued flight cancellations for the 10th consecutive day despite Chief Executive Officer Pieter Elbers claiming on Tuesday that its operations were back on track.</p><p>IndiGo on Wednesday cancelled 61 flights in Bengaluru — 35 arrivals and 26 departures.</p><p>According to reports, the airlines has also cancelled 10 departing flights from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad. </p><p>On Tuesday, the government directed IndiGo to trim its flight schedule by 10%. Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu said the move was intended to bring stability to the airline’s operations as it continues to face disruptions. </p>.IndiGo crisis | Airline says operations optimised even as govt curtails its winter schedule by 10%.<p>"During the last week, many passengers faced severe inconvenience due to Indigo’s internal mismanagement of crew rosters, flight schedules and inadequate communication. While the enquiry and necessary actions are underway, another meeting with Indigo’s top management was held to review the stabilisation measures," the Minister said. </p><p>He said the IndiGo CEO was summoned to the Ministry to provide an update. </p><p>Naidu said Elbers confirmed that 100% of the refunds for flights affected till December 6 had been completed. "A strict instruction to expedite the completion of the remaining refunds and baggage handover was given."</p><p>Elbers on Tuesday said the airline was “back on its feet”, with flight operations fully normalised after last week’s disruption. </p><p>Apologising for the “major operational issue”, he said teams have been working round the clock to minimise passenger inconvenience.</p>.<p>(<em>With agency inputs</em>) </p>