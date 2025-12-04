Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

IndiGo crisis exposes DGCA’s weak regulation, wake up call for government: Prakash Ambedkar

Ambedkar called for a Passenger Protection Code similar to the European Union and United States.
Last Updated : 04 December 2025, 11:27 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 December 2025, 11:27 IST
India NewsAviationIndigoPrakash Ambedkar

Follow us on :

Follow Us