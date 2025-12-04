<p>Mumbai: The IndiGo disruptions and crisis is a wake up call for the government, said Prakash Ambedkar, the grandson of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Constitution of India. </p><p>Ambedkar called for a Passenger Protection Code similar to the European Union and United States. </p><p>“IndiGo’s operational disruptions, including lengthy flight delays, cancellations, absolutely zero transparency, and extremely poor customer service experiences should be an eye-opener for the government and the fliers. This is a wake-up call for the government,” said Ambedkar, the 71-year-old politician, activist and lawyer, who is the founder of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi. </p>.IndiGo's prolonged, unorthodox lean manpower strategy caused current disruption: Pilots' body FIP.<p>"The on-going crisis has exposed DGCA’s terribly weak regulation, poor accountability of the airlines and lack of passenger protection. IndiGo’s market dominance has become market abuse! The present regulatory rules are not structured to provide a safe blanket to the fliers,” he said.</p><p>"India needs a Passenger Protection Code similar to the EU and US, where delays mean automatic compensation, not just a meal voucher! Why do passengers have to beg the airlines for a booking on the next available flight, financial compensation and timely information,” he said. </p>