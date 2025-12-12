Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

IndiGo faces nearly Rs 59 crore penalty in relation to GST; airline to contest order

Further, the airline said there is no significant impact on financials, operations or other activities.
Last Updated : 12 December 2025, 15:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 December 2025, 15:57 IST
India NewsGSTIndiGo AirlinesPenalty

Follow us on :

Follow Us