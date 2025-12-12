<p>New Delhi: IndiGo has been slapped with a penalty of nearly Rs 59 crore in relation to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gst">GST </a>and the airline will contest the order, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.</p>.<p>The Additional Commissioner of CGST, Delhi South Commissionerate, has imposed the penalty of Rs 58,74,99,439 on the airline for the financial year 2020-21.</p>.IndiGo crisis: External aviation expert appointed to conduct flight disruption probe.<p>In a filing to the BSE, IndiGo said the department has raised GST demand, along with penalty.</p>.<p>"The company believes that the order passed by the authorities is erroneous. Further, the company believes that it has a strong case on merits, backed by advice from external tax advisors.</p>.<p>"Accordingly, the company will contest the same before the appropriate authority," it said.</p>.<p>Further, the airline said there is no significant impact on financials, operations or other activities.</p>.<p>Shares of IndiGo closed marginally higher at Rs 4,860.85 on the BSE on Friday. </p>