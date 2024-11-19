Indira Gandhi protected environment, which is under 'systematic assault' now: Jairam Ramesh

'Today is the 107th birth anniversary of an extraordinary woman, who was not just born into history but who went on to shape it in so many ways. She would often quote the advice given by her grandfather - There are those who work and there are those who claim credit; try to be in the first group since there is far less competition there!' Jairam Ramesh said.