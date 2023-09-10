Indonesia's Widodo, Brazil's Lula hand over sapling to PM Modi in symbolic G20 ceremony

Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, representing the G20 presidencies of last year and the next year, handed over a sapling each to current chair Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday. The symbolic ceremony took place at the start of the third session, 'One Future', of the G20 Summit.