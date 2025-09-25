News in Pics | September 25, 2025: Best photos from around the world

An artist dressed as Lord Ram to take part in the 'Ram Barat' religious procession ahead of 'Dussehra' festival, in Prayagraj.
A man walks next to a damaged restaurant, in the aftermath of Super Typhoon Ragasa in Hong Kong, China.
Farmers, led by Ponnusamy Ayyakannu, chief of the Desiya Thenidhiya Nathigal Inaippu Vivasayigal Sangam, stage a protest by burying themselves in sand near the Cauvery River, with demands related to water sharing and agricultural support systems, in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu.
A demonstrator pastes images of Mexico's former President Enrique Pena Nieto, former Attorney General Jesus Murillo Karam and former Governor of Guerrero Angel Aguirre on a wall, as relatives and friends of the 43 students from Ayotzinapa who disappeared in 2014 gather to mark the anniversary of the students' disappearance, in Mexico City, Mexico.
People gather outside the burning BJP office building after it was set ablaze by protesters during a demonstration demanding statehood for Ladakh and its inclusion under the Sixth Schedule, in Leh, Ladakh.
Sister Bernadette Marie, 35, and Sister Mary Gianna, 41, of the Dominican Sisters of Saint Cecilia engage in conversation as they walk with attendees of the weekend retreat for Aberdeen Youth Ministers, outside of the grounds of Kilcoy Castle near Muir of Ord in the Highlands of Scotland, Britain.
A woman at a pandal ahead of the 'Durga Puja' festival, in Kolkata, West Bengal.
