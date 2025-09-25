Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

News in Pics | September 25, 2025: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 25 September 2025, 00:44 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
An artist dressed as Lord Ram to take part in the 'Ram Barat' religious procession ahead of 'Dussehra' festival, in Prayagraj.

An artist dressed as Lord Ram to take part in the 'Ram Barat' religious procession ahead of 'Dussehra' festival, in Prayagraj.

Credit: PTI Photo

A man walks next to a damaged restaurant, in the aftermath of Super Typhoon Ragasa in Hong Kong, China.

A man walks next to a damaged restaurant, in the aftermath of Super Typhoon Ragasa in Hong Kong, China.

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Farmers, led by Ponnusamy Ayyakannu, chief of the Desiya Thenidhiya Nathigal Inaippu Vivasayigal Sangam, stage a protest by burying themselves in sand near the Cauvery River, with demands related to water sharing and agricultural support systems, in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu.

Farmers, led by Ponnusamy Ayyakannu, chief of the Desiya Thenidhiya Nathigal Inaippu Vivasayigal Sangam, stage a protest by burying themselves in sand near the Cauvery River, with demands related to water sharing and agricultural support systems, in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu.

Credit: PTI Photo

A demonstrator pastes images of Mexico's former President Enrique Pena Nieto, former Attorney General Jesus Murillo Karam and former Governor of Guerrero Angel Aguirre on a wall, as relatives and friends of the 43 students from Ayotzinapa who disappeared in 2014 gather to mark the anniversary of the students' disappearance, in Mexico City, Mexico.

A demonstrator pastes images of Mexico's former President Enrique Pena Nieto, former Attorney General Jesus Murillo Karam and former Governor of Guerrero Angel Aguirre on a wall, as relatives and friends of the 43 students from Ayotzinapa who disappeared in 2014 gather to mark the anniversary of the students' disappearance, in Mexico City, Mexico.

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
People gather outside the burning BJP office building after it was set ablaze by protesters during a demonstration demanding statehood for Ladakh and its inclusion under the Sixth Schedule, in Leh, Ladakh.

People gather outside the burning BJP office building after it was set ablaze by protesters during a demonstration demanding statehood for Ladakh and its inclusion under the Sixth Schedule, in Leh, Ladakh.

Credit: PTI Photo

Sister Bernadette Marie, 35, and Sister Mary Gianna, 41, of the Dominican Sisters of Saint Cecilia engage in conversation as they walk with attendees of the weekend retreat for Aberdeen Youth Ministers, outside of the grounds of Kilcoy Castle near Muir of Ord in the Highlands of Scotland, Britain.

Sister Bernadette Marie, 35, and Sister Mary Gianna, 41, of the Dominican Sisters of Saint Cecilia engage in conversation as they walk with attendees of the weekend retreat for Aberdeen Youth Ministers, outside of the grounds of Kilcoy Castle near Muir of Ord in the Highlands of Scotland, Britain.

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
A woman at a pandal ahead of the 'Durga Puja' festival, in Kolkata, West Bengal.

A woman at a pandal ahead of the 'Durga Puja' festival, in Kolkata, West Bengal.

Credit: PTI Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 September 2025, 00:44 IST
India NewsWorld newsPhotos

Follow us on :

Follow Us