Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Industrialist Sunjay Kapur, Karishma Kapoor's ex-husband, dies of heart attack at 53 in UK

Kapur, the Chairman of auto components firm Sona Comstar, suffered a heart attack while he was in the middle of a polo match, according to reports. He was 53.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 June 2025, 10:54 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 June 2025, 10:54 IST
India NewsUnited Kingdom

Follow us on :

Follow Us