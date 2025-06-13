<p>New Delhi: "Your time on earth is limited" -- industrialist Sunjay Kapur had shared in a philosophical post on Monday, just three days before he passed away after suffering a heart attack at a polo ground in the UK.</p>.<p>Kapur, the Chairman of auto components firm Sona Comstar, suffered a heart attack while he was in the middle of a polo match, according to reports. He was 53.</p>.<p>In the post on Monday, Kapur -- the ex-husband of actress Karishma Kapoor -- wrote: "Your time on Earth is limited. Leave the 'what ifs' to the philosophers and instead dive headfirst into the world of 'why nots'".</p>.'Despite charging ₹21 Crore per film, couldn’t afford a watchman,' Filmmaker Akashdeep Sabir taunts Kareena Kapoor after Saif Ali Khan stabbing.<p>Sona Comstar said in a statement said, "It is with profound sorrow that we announce the untimely passing of Sunjay J Kapur Chairman and Non-Executive Director of Sona Comstar, following a sudden heart attack in England, UK, on 12th June 2025, at the age of 53."</p>.<p>A visionary leader, Kapur played a pivotal role in shaping Sona Comstar into a global mobility technology company built on innovation, sustainability, and purpose, the statement added.</p>.<p>Beyond his professional accomplishments, he was a devoted father, a mentor to many, and a tireless advocate for India's manufacturing and mobility sectors, it added.</p>.<p>Kapur served as the President of the Automotive Component Manufacturers' Association of India (ACMA) and co-chaired the Manufacturing Council of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).</p>.<p>He was a visionary leader and a compassionate person whose guidance shaped Sona Comstar's success, Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (Sona Comstar) said in a regulatory filing.</p>.<p>"We assure our customers, business partners, employees, and shareholders that our operations and prospects remain unchanged as we honour his legacy," the auto components firm stated.</p>.<p>Founded in 1995, Sona Comstar is a leading automotive technology firm.</p>.<p>The Gurgaon-based firm is a global supplier with manufacturing and assembly facilities, R&D centres and engineering capability centres across India, the US, Serbia, Mexico, and China.</p>.<p>Sona Comstar primarily designs, manufactures, and supplies automotive systems and components to automotive OEMs (original equipment manufacturers).</p>.<p>The company is a leading supplier to the fast-growing global electric vehicle market.</p>