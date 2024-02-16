Infographic | Unrestrained corporate funding as over 16K electoral bonds of Rs 1 crore sold

In a landmark decision on Thursday, the Supreme Court invalidated the Electoral Bonds Scheme, established on January 2, 2018, as a covert method for political party contributions. The court declared the scheme "unconstitutional" due to its encroachment on citizens' right to information and the potential for a quid pro quo relationship between major corporations and political entities.

The ruling was announced by a five-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India Dr D Y Chandrachud, along with Justices Sanjiv Khanna, B R Gavai, J B Pardiwala, and Manoj Mishra. This decision is a significant moment in the country's legal framework, highlighting the imperative of transparency in political funding.

An examination of the electoral bonds scheme reveals that the ruling BJP secured the majority, receiving nearly 55 percent of the funds until March 2023, while its main rival, the Congress, obtained a mere 9.3 percent. The peak sale of bonds occurred during the 30 phases in the year of the last Lok Sabha polls in 2019, with bonds worth ₹2,256.37 crore being sold from April 1 to 20.

Out of all the electoral bonds, those with denomination of Rs 1 crore were sold the most, with 16,631 sell — an indicator of big corporates' unrestrained funding in the elections.