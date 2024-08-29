INS Arighaat commissioned at Visakhapatnam

The 111 mt long, 6,000 kg INS Arighaat is powered by an 83 MW light water nuclear reactor, miniaturised by scientists and engineers at Bhabha Atomic Research Centre. The boat will house K-15 missiles with a range of 750 km.

While the country’s second SSBN (N-powered submarine carrying nuclear tipped ballistic missile) is identical in dimension to INS Arihant, India’s first nuclear powered underwater boat that was commissioned in 2016, the new one is technologically superior. Two more SSBNs are under construction.

“The technological advancements undertaken indigenously on this submarine make it significantly more advanced than its predecessor Arihant,” a defence ministry official said.

The construction of INS Arighaat involved the use of advanced design and manufacturing technology, detailed research and development, utilisation of special materials, complex engineering and highly skilled workmanship. It was launched in 2017 for extensive trials.

“It has the distinction of having the indigenous systems and equipment, which were conceptualised, designed, manufactured and integrated by the Indian scientists, industry and naval personnel,” the official said.

India’s second SSBN comes at a time when China’s People’s Liberation Army Navy operates six such nuclear powered, nuclear tipped ballistic missile carrying submarines besides six nuclear powered attack submarines (SSN) and nearly 50 conventional diesel electric submarines. New Delhi’s long-delayed plan to build six SSN, on the other hand, is awaiting approval.

The nuclear submarines have the advantage of staying underwater for months as compared to the conventional subs that need to surface after a few days to get oxygen to recharge their batteries.

The defence minister recalled former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s decision to go for five nuclear tests in May 1998 to put India at par with a nuclear weapon state.

“It is essential for us to develop rapidly in every field, including defence, especially in today's geopolitical scenario. Along with economic prosperity, we need a strong military. Our government is working on mission mode to ensure that our soldiers possess top-quality weapons and platforms made on Indian soil,” Singh said.