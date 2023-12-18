'Insult to Parliament': Sibal slams Modi, Shah for not making statement on security breach inside House

In a post on X, Sibal said, "December 13 Security Breach. PM ji, Amit ji...Instead of facing Parliament, you both express yourself in public. An insult to Parliament. But then, for you, institutional etiquette is not part of your vocabulary!"

On Thursday, Shah had said at a media conclave that the Parliament security breach is a serious issue and the Lok Sabha Speaker has taken cognisance. He accused the opposition of indulging in politics over the issue.