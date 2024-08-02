Invoking Mahabharat in Lok Sabha is in vogue these days: Speaker Om Birla

In a speech that invoked the Mahabharat, the former Congress chief alleged that the sole aim of the Union Budget was to strengthen the framework of big businesses, political monopoly that destroys the democratic structure, and the deep state or the agencies.

BJP's Anurag Thakur had hit back at Gandhi, saying the Congress had laid several 'chakravyuh' for the country – the first being Partition of the nation, the second gift to Chinese, the third being imposition of Emergency, fourth being the Bofors scam and anti-Sikh riots, the fifth being spinning a narrative against the eternal religion (sanatan) and the sixth being hurting the politics of the country, its culture and traditions.