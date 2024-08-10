'Is Sonia blackmailing Modi to not act': Subramanian Swamy shares Rahul Gandhi's 'annual return filed as British citizen'

BJP's Subramanian Swamy on Saturday claimed that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is a British citizen. He made the allegation by sharing a document which he claimed is Rahul's "annual return filed with the British government".
Swamy took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared picture of a document which he said is the annual return Rahul filed with the UK government as a British citizen. He further questioned PM Narendra Modi and targeted Sonia Gandhi asking if the latter was "blackmailing" the PM for not taking action against Rahul.
"This is Rahul Gandhi’s Annual Return filed with the British Government as a British citizen. Is Modi blackmailed by Sonia to not take action?" Swamy said on X while sharing the picture.
Swamy, who is known for making controversial and often anti-Modi statements despite being a part of BJP, had recently targeted the PM over the unrest in Bangladesh. He on X had said that "Modi is shivering while the Muslims kicked out Bangladesh Lady PM. Don’t ask on Nepal. Ask Modi to quit."
He had further said that Modi could "ditch" former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, who fled to India after resigning from the post.
Published 10 August 2024, 11:41 IST