Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'Isolated occurrence': HAL on Tejas fighter jet crash at Dubai Airshow

Days after the crash, the government-owned company said in a statement that the crash was caused by "exceptional circumstances".
Last Updated : 24 November 2025, 08:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 November 2025, 08:46 IST
India NewsIndian Air ForceHindustan Aeronautics LimitedHALTejas

Follow us on :

Follow Us