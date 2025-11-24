<p>Hindustan Aeronautical Limited (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=hal">HAL</a>) on Monday said the crash of its <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=tejas">Tejas </a>fighter jet in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=dubai">Dubai</a> Airshow was an "isolated occurrence". </p><p>Days after the crash, the government-owned company said in a statement that the crash was caused by "exceptional circumstances" without providing further details.</p>.India's Tejas jet crashes at Dubai air show, kills pilot; court of inquiry formed.<p>HAL added that the company does not expect the crash to impact its business operations or future deliveries and said it will extend its cooperation to the investigation.</p><p>On Friday, the Tejas fighter jet crashed, causing a massive ball of fire during an acrobatic display at the Dubai Airshow. It resulted in the dearth of Wing Commander Namansh Syal.</p><p>The 37-year-old pilot was performing a low-level aerobatic manoeuvre when the incident occurred.</p><p>Black smoke was seen rising over the Al Maktoum International Airport at Dubai World Central, as horrified spectators watched in shock.</p><p>Further, a video showed the jet as it attempted the stunts before the crash. Another video showed the final moments of the jet and the pilot trying to eject, but remained unsuccessful.</p><p>Following the deadly crash, the Indian Air Force said it is will be setting up a court of inquiry to investigate the cause.</p><p>Moments after the crash, the state-run aerospace company stated it was "deeply saddened by the loss of the courageous IAF pilot during the aerial display at the Dubai Air Show."</p>