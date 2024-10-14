ISRO Chairman receives IAF World Space Award for Chandrayaan-3
The IAF World Space Award is constituted to recognise outstanding contributions in space science, space technology, space medicine, space law or space management of “exceptional impact” to the world’s progress in astronautics.
ISRO is honored to announce that Dr. S. Somanath, Secretary DOS and Chairman ISRO, has received the prestigious IAF World Space Award for Chandrayaan-3's remarkable achievement 🌕🚀. This recognition celebrates India’s contributions to space exploration. Celebrations underway in… pic.twitter.com/FnrvnHjQqt