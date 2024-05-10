ISRO hot-tests additive-manufactured rocket engine

Bengaluru: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully hot-tested a liquid rocket engine manufactured through additive manufacturing (AM) technology.

Over 11 minutes and 5 seconds, the hot test – conducted on Thursday at the ISRO Propulsion Complex in Mahendragiri, Tamil Nadu – validated key performance parameters of the redesigned PS4 engine.

Additive Manufacturing involves a fabrication process that deposits materials on materials to create objects in a 3D form.

The conventionally manufactured PS4 engine has been in use in the fourth stage of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), India’s workhorse launcher, and in the Reaction Control System of PSLV’s first stage (PS1).

Developed by ISRO’s Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC), the engine works on combinations of Nitrogen Tetroxide as oxidiser and Mono Methyl Hydrazine as fuel in the pressure-fed mode.