Home

LIVE
News Now | PSLV-C58 XPoSat all set to be launched from Sriharikota today

Good morning, readers! Here's wishing you all a spectacular 2024 from DH family. Getting to the newsmakers of today, ISRO's ambitious PSLV-C58 XPoSat will be launched from Sriharikota at 9.10 am. In international news, Denmark's Queen Margrethe II announced abdication from the throne on New year's eve. Stay tuned with DH to track all the latest news and updates from in and around the world.
Last Updated 01 January 2024, 02:26 IST

Highlights
02:2601 Jan 2024

02:2601 Jan 2024

01:5101 Jan 2024

02:2601 Jan 2024

Devotees queue up for Vaishno Devi Yatra in Katra, Jammu and Kashmir on first morning of 2024.

02:2601 Jan 2024

India welcomes 2024 with celebrations and prayers across faiths

02:2601 Jan 2024

Haridwar, Uttar Pradesh: On the first morning of New Year 2024, people take a holy dip in River Ganga at Har Ki Pauri

02:2601 Jan 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extends New Year greetings

01:5101 Jan 2024

Denmark's Queen Margrethe II announces abdication after 52-year reign in New Year's eve speech

01:5101 Jan 2024

Launch of X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite (XPoSat) is set for today at 09:10 am from the first launch-pad, SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota

01:5101 Jan 2024

First sunrise of the year 2024 from Guwahati

(Published 01 January 2024, 02:26 IST)
India NewsNew YearDenmarkISROSriharikotaPSLV

