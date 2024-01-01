News Now | PSLV-C58 XPoSat all set to be launched from Sriharikota today
Good morning, readers! Here's wishing you all a spectacular 2024 from DH family. Getting to the newsmakers of today, ISRO's ambitious PSLV-C58 XPoSat will be launched from Sriharikota at 9.10 am. In international news, Denmark's Queen Margrethe II announced abdication from the throne on New year's eve. Stay tuned with DH to track all the latest news and updates from in and around the world.
Highlights
02:2601 Jan 2024
India welcomes 2024 with celebrations and prayers across faiths
02:2601 Jan 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extends New Year greetings
01:5101 Jan 2024
Denmark's Queen Margrethe II announces abdication after 52-year reign in New Year's eve speech
Devotees queue up for Vaishno Devi Yatra in Katra, Jammu and Kashmir on first morning of 2024.
Haridwar, Uttar Pradesh: On the first morning of New Year 2024, people take a holy dip in River Ganga at Har Ki Pauri
Launch of X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite (XPoSat) is set for today at 09:10 am from the first launch-pad, SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota
First sunrise of the year 2024 from Guwahati
