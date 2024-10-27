Home
ISRO to develop lander module for carrying 3350-kg rover to moon: S Somanath

This will be for the upcoming Indo-Japan Lunar Polar Exploration (LUPEX) mission, also known as Chandrayaan-5, that is tentatively scheduled for a 2028 launch.
Kalyan Ray
Last Updated : 27 October 2024, 00:04 IST

Published 27 October 2024, 00:04 IST
