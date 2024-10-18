Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Issue of sugar content in baby food under parliamentary panel scanner

The committee will also examine the issue of setting up of plastic waste management centres and steps taken to minimise the use of plastic in the country and disinvestment of fertiliser PSUs.
PTI
Last Updated : 18 October 2024, 15:47 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 October 2024, 15:47 IST
India Newssugarbaby food

Follow us on :

Follow Us