IT company apologises after discriminatory 'Marathi people not welcome' job posting

Meanwhile, Janvi Sarna also posted an apology through her account on LinkedIn. "I really apologize. A few days back I posted a graphic designer job opening post and because of a single objectionable sentence, many people's sentiments got hurt. This is to inform you that I don't endorse such comments which discriminate against anyone. It was due to my oversight, I posted this job opening here," the post read.

Sarna also clarified that the post was not related to ITCODE Infotech.

The post has however started a debate over discrimination faced by Marathi people. One the users wrote, "This discrimination is happening at many places in Mumbai, Pune, etc.. Native Marathi folks aren't hired deliberately. High time we Maharashtrians demand atleast 60% of all private jobs in Maharashtra to be reserved for native Maharashtrians."

"This is really very shameful," commented another user.

Some netizens have also pointed out that the post might be fake to create a rift between Gujarati and Marathi people.