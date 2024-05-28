'This provocation calls for a thorough investigation', says PM Modi on ex-Pak minister's tweet praising Rahul Gandhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday reacted to the post by Fawad Chaudhry, former minister in ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan-led cabinet, complimenting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Modi said that it is a "matter of grave concern" and also called for a thorough investigation.
Chaudhry had shared a video of Rahul criticising Modi and the saffron party and had captioned it "Rahul on fire."
In an interview with news agency IANS, the PM said, "I don’t understand why some select group of people, apparently those who harbour animosity against us, get endorsements from Pakistan, why voices of support emanate from there, for certain individuals."
Labelling Chaudhry's tweet as a "provocation", Modi said that it was a matter of "grave concern and calls for a thorough investigation".
Chaudhry also shared a post of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday and wrote, "May peace and harmony defeat forces of hate and extremism. #MorePower#IndiaElections2024."
Kejriwal responded to the tweet asking Chaudhry to "take care of his country".
"Chaudhary Sahib, I and the people of my country are fully capable of handling our issues. Your tweet is not needed. The situation in Pakistan is very bad right now. You take care of your country", he wrote.
Published 28 May 2024, 13:16 IST