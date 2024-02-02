It is not interim budget, but 'antim' budget of BJP, says Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday dubbed the interim budget for 2024-25 as the “antim” (last) budget of the BJP government at the Centre, indicating that the saffron party will taste defeat in the Lok Sabha polls this year.

Banerjee made the remark during a dharna in Kolkata, which began earlier in the day to demand the state's "dues" from the Centre for various social welfare schemes.

"It is not an interim budget, but the 'antim' budget,” she asserted.