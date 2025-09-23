Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw switches to Zoho, in support of PM Modi's call for swadeshi

The IT Minister decision as part of the Centre’s larger push for promoting indigenous technology and reducing dependence on foreign platforms.
Last Updated : 22 September 2025, 18:47 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 September 2025, 18:47 IST
India NewsAshwini VaishnawNarendra Modiswadeshi

Follow us on :

Follow Us