It was expected, says Congress President Kharge on JD(U) leaving Mahagathbandhan alliance

Averring that it was "expected" that JD(U) would go, the AICC President further said, "There were indications of it... when I spoke to Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav (Bihar Deputy CM), both had mentioned that JD(U) will leave and both of us (Congress and RJD) will have to fight together."

RJD leadership had also said that they would still make all efforts to ensure that JD(U) stayed, he said. "If they want to stay with us, fine, but despite our efforts if they want to go, they will."

"So, we were aware of it, but to keep the I.N.D.I.A alliance intact, we did not speak out, as we thought if we say something wrong, a wrong message may go. So, when I was questioned about this during the last two days, I said I was not aware of the developments," he added.