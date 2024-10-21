J P Nadda reviews BJP membership drive amidst reports of tepid response

The third leg of the campaign, which started on October 11, will go on till the end of the month. Sources said that the process will go through a scrutiny from November 1 to 5.

At the meeting, attendees said that Nadda stressed on workers getting more members. “We are the only party that holds elections for the position of a booth committee member up till the national president,” he told attendees, stressing that

The meeting also had a workshop being carried out to facilitate membership of active members. Last week, on Wednesday, kicking off the active membership campaign, prime minister Narendra Modi had posted on X that an active member is one who registers 50 members either at a single booth or in a Vidhan Sabha seat.