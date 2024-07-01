Home
Jagdambika Pal, A Raja amongst others in panel of chairpersons to help Birla run House

The panel of chairpersons preside over the House proceedings when the Speaker is not in the Chair and enjoy all powers vested in the Speaker.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 July 2024, 07:51 IST
New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday named a panel of chairpersons to help him run the House proceedings.

Birla named Jagdambika Pal, P C Mohan, Sandhya Rai, Dilip Saikia, A Raja, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Krishna Prasad, and Avdhesh Prasad.

The panel of chairpersons preside over the House proceedings when the Speaker is not in the Chair. They enjoy all powers vested in the Speaker.

The 18th Lok Sabha was constituted recently following the recent parliamentary elections.

BJP's Jagdambika Pal

Credit: Instagram/jagdambikapalmp

BJP MP P C Mohan

Credit: X/@PCMohanMP

BJP's Sandhya Rai

Credit: X/@Praveen61565703

BJP leader Dilip Saikia

Credit: X/@DilipSaikia4Bjp

DMK's A Raja

Credit: X/@dmk_raja

TMC leader Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar

Credit: X/@kakoligdastidar

TDP's Krishna Prasad Tenneti

Credit: X/@MNageswarRaoIPS

Samajwadi Party's Awadhesh Prasad

Credit: PTI Photo

