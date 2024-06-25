Jairam Ramesh flags 'flawed' rules on transport of elephants; warns that loopholes encourage 'illegal transfers'

New Delhi: Former environment minister Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday asked the Union Environment Ministry to review a set of recent rules on the transport of elephants, red-flagging specific gaps that can be misused for illegal transfer of jumbos from one state to another.

In his letter to the Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav, the senior Congress leader wrote that he was disappointed to see such “fundamental flaws” in the Captive Elephant (Transport or Transport) Rules 2024 even though the ministry took more than a year to formulate them.

“The rules as presently drafted, don’t close the route for both wild capture and commercial trade of captive elephants, especially from the north east to the rest of the country. These are not imaginary fears as there have been recent examples of commercial transactions of elephants from Arunachal Pradesh to Kerala, Odisha and Gujarat,” Ramesh said.

The former minister’s letter comes amidst concerns on transport of hundreds of elephants from the north east to Vantara, a Reliance owned zoo at Jamnagar in Gujarat.

Spread over an area of 3000 acres, Vantara is believed to be India’s biggest private zoo housing over 4,000 animals including the exotic ones.