Jairam Ramesh submits breach of privilege notice against PM Modi for comments against former Vice President Hamid Ansari

Earlier, Ramesh had said, "One thing that the non-biological PM said in the Lok Sabha on July 2nd has escaped much media notice. What he said was simply awful and unacceptable, and ought to have been immediately expunged."

Modi accused former chairman of the Rajya Sabha Hamid Ansari of "leaning" towards the Opposition, he claimed.

Ramesh had said, "This is not the first time Mr. Modi has targeted Mr. Ansari. In his farewell speech on Mr. Ansari's retirement 7 years ago, he alluded to Mr. Ansari's top diplomatic postings which happened to be in Islamic countries."

"That these countries were of vital interest to India, and that Mr. Ansari retired from the IFS (Indian Foreign Service) after having served as High Commissioner to Australia and as India's Permanent Representative at the UN in New York as well, was mischievously overlooked," he said.

No prime minister has ever attacked a former speaker (Lok Sabha) or chairman of the Rajya Sabha in the manner that Modi has, Ramesh alleged.

"He (Modi) has broken all parliamentary norms in doing so -- not that he has respected them at all. He has further diminished whatever is left of the dignity of the office he holds after his despicable election campaign," he said.

With PTI inputs