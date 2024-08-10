Jaishankar emphasises deeper India-Maldives ties for regional prosperity as he meets President Muizzu

In a statement ahead of his visit, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, “Maldives is India's key maritime neighbour and an important partner in India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy and our Vision 'SAGAR', that is, Security and Growth for All in the Region.”

“The visit is aimed at strengthening the close partnership between the two countries and to explore avenues to enhance the bilateral relationship further,” the MEA statement added.