Jaishankar meets President Dissanayake and PM Amarasuriya, assures India’s continued support in Sri Lanka’s economic rebuilding

Jaishankar is the first foreign dignitary to visit Sri Lanka since the National People’s Power (NPP) government led by Dissanayake came to power on September 23.
PTI
Last Updated : 04 October 2024, 13:29 IST

Published 04 October 2024, 13:29 IST
India NewsWorld newsSri LankaS JaishankarAnura Kumara Dissanayake

