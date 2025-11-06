<p>Kolkata: Over two crore enumeration forms have been distributed by booth-level officers in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal">West Bengal</a> since the beginning of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/special-intensive-revision">Special Intensive Revision</a> (SIR) of electoral rolls on November 4, an official said on Thursday.</p>.<p>Altogether 80,681 BLOs, deployed in 294 assembly constituencies for the enumeration process, have been visiting the residences of voters across the state to distribute the forms.</p>.<p>"More than 2.01 crore enumeration forms have been distributed in West Bengal up to 8 pm today," the official said.</p>.'Did not personally receive SIR enumeration form, won't fill details': Mamata refutes report.<p>On Thursday, BLOs continued their visits to electors' homes across West Bengal, the official added.</p>.<p>Around 7.66 crore enumeration forms have been prepared, and each voter will receive two copies - one to retain with a stamped acknowledgement, and one for <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/election-commission">Election Commission</a> records.</p>.<p>The SIR is being conducted in West Bengal after a gap of 23 years. The last SIR in the state was held in 2002.</p>.SIR 2.0 | Calcutta High Court asks ECI to file affidavit on PIL questioning SIR on basis of 2002 voters' list.<p>Asked about incidents of attacks on booth-level agents of political parties in different areas of West Bengal, the official said that reports were sought from the district officials concerned. </p>