

Over 2 cr SIR forms distributed in Bengal

The SIR is being conducted in West Bengal after a gap of 23 years. The last SIR in the state was held in 2002.
Last Updated : 06 November 2025, 17:21 IST
Published 06 November 2025, 17:21 IST
