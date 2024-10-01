Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Polls Live: Voting begins in final phase, queues at polling stations
Hello readers! Voting for the third and final phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, covering 40 seats across seven districts, including the winter capital Jammu has started today. Stay tuned to DH for all the latest updates about the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections.
BJP candidate from Jammu North constituency Sham Lal Sharma casts his vote
07:5201 Oct 2024
I request all voters to come forward and cast their votes to make the festival of democracy a success: PM Modi
07:5201 Oct 2024
Voting begins in final phase of J&K assembly elections
08:3101 Oct 2024
Elections are fought on issues but no one raises the issues of the people: DAP Chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad
#WATCH | Jammu: Democratic Progressive Azad Party Chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad says, "My request to all voters is that you should reach your polling station along with your family and cast your vote...The biggest issue is unemployment and it is not just the issue of the youth, it is… pic.twitter.com/c13m4vvQXz
Vote to keep terrorism, separatism, nepotism and corruption away: Amit Shah
In a post on X, encouraging people to vote, Union Minister Amit Shah wrote. "Jammu and Kashmir needs a government that is visionary and can take strong decisions for security, peace and stability here. Today, the people voting here in the last phase should use their vote power to form a government that keeps Jammu and Kashmir away from terrorism, separatism, nepotism and corruption and is determined to protect the rights of every section. Cast a historic vote for tourism, education, employment and all-round development in Jammu and Kashmir."
जम्मू-कश्मीर को एक ऐसी सरकार की जरूरत है, जो विजनरी भी हो और यहाँ की सुरक्षा, शांति व स्थिरता के लिए मजबूत निर्णय भी ले सके। आज यहाँ अंतिम चरण में मतदान करने वाली जनता अपनी वोट की शक्ति से एक ऐसी सरकार बनाएँ, जो जम्मू-कश्मीर को आतंकवाद, अलगाववाद, परिवारवाद और भ्रष्टाचार से दूर…
Independent candidate from Udhampur East Assembly constituency, Pawan Khajuria
VIDEO | Jammu and Kashmir Elections 2024: "I am feeling immense joy today as everyone is participating in this festival of democracy with full enthusiasm. When I arrived to cast my vote at 6:45 AM, I saw mothers, sisters, and elders all contributing to this democratic process.… pic.twitter.com/yDAhvHVysy
I request all voters to come forward and cast their votes to make the festival of democracy a success: PM Modi
जम्मू-कश्मीर विधानसभा चुनाव में आज तीसरे और आखिरी दौर का मतदान है। सभी मतदाताओं से मेरा अनुरोध है कि वे लोकतंत्र के उत्सव को सफल बनाने के लिए आगे आएं और अपना वोट जरूर डालें। मुझे विश्वास है कि पहली बार वोट देने जा रहे युवा साथियों के अलावा नारीशक्ति की मतदान में बढ़-चढ़कर…