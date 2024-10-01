Home
Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Polls Live: Voting begins in final phase, queues at polling stations

Hello readers! Voting for the third and final phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, covering 40 seats across seven districts, including the winter capital Jammu has started today. Stay tuned to DH for all the latest updates about the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 01 October 2024, 03:06 IST

Elections are fought on issues but no one raises the issues of the people: DAP Chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad

08:1901 Oct 2024

Vote to keep terrorism, separatism, nepotism and corruption away: Amit Shah

In a post on X, encouraging people to vote, Union Minister Amit Shah wrote. "Jammu and Kashmir needs a government that is visionary and can take strong decisions for security, peace and stability here. Today, the people voting here in the last phase should use their vote power to form a government that keeps Jammu and Kashmir away from terrorism, separatism, nepotism and corruption and is determined to protect the rights of every section. Cast a historic vote for tourism, education, employment and all-round development in Jammu and Kashmir."

Independent candidate from Udhampur East Assembly constituency, Pawan Khajuria

BJP candidate from Jammu North constituency Sham Lal Sharma casts his vote

I request all voters to come forward and cast their votes to make the festival of democracy a success: PM Modi

