50% decline in militancy related killings in Kashmir this year

Srinagar: There has been almost a 50 per cent decline in the killings of civilians and security forces personnel in Kashmir this year compared to 2022.
Official figures reveal against the 63 killings of civilians and security forces personnel in 2022, this year, 33 such killings have been reported till November 15. In 2022, 31 civilians and 32 security forces personnel lost their lives while this year the number is 13 civilians and 20 security personnel.
In 2021, the death count of civilians and security forces personnel was 41 and 42 respectively, while a year before that the number was 38 civilians and 63 security forces personnel killings.
In 2019, when special status of J&K under Article 370 was revoked by the Center, 44 civilian and 80 security forces personnel were killed in the militancy related incidents while in 2017 civilian and security forces personnel casualties stood at 55 and 91 respectively.
The figures clearly point out that since the abrogation of Article 370, Kashmir has experienced a notable decline in civilian and security forces casualties.
A senior police officer said that from 2017 to 2019, most of the civilian killings were happening at the encounter sites, especially in south Kashmir. “In most of the encounters between terrorists and security forces, civilians used to rush to the encounter sites to help the holed up ultras to escape. In retaliatory action, dozens of civilians were killed every year,” he said.
However, the officer said, post 2019, no such incidents are happening which has helped in the improvement of the overall security situation in the Valley.