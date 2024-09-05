After Ganderbal, Omar Abdullah files nomination from Budgam Assembly seat

Srinagar: National Conference Vice President and former chief minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday filed his nomination papers from the Budgam assembly seat in central Kashmir, becoming the first politician to contest from two seats in the J&K assembly elections.

Before filing his nomination papers before Returning Officer Budgam, Abdullah scion visited the residence of senior NC leader and influential Shia cleric Aga Syed Mehmood, who had on Wednesday announced that he won’t support Omar after being denied the mandate, sources told Deccan Herald.

Mehmood had said that there was no way he could participate in any campaigning for Omar “as his voters won’t allow it”.

“Omar persuaded Mehmood to accompany him to file nomination papers to send a message that everything is ok within the party. He (Omar) also promised to Mehmood that if elected from both the seats, he would resign from Budgam and allow Mehmood to contest by-election,” they revealed.