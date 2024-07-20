After US-made M4 carbine, Austrian assault rifle recovered from terrorist in Kashmir

The Austria Armed Forces (AAF) have a storied history of participation in NATO-led operations, including several missions in Afghanistan. Austria had deployed soldiers to Afghanistan as part of the International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) from 2002 to 2014.

In August 2021, when NATO forces, spearheaded by the US, executed a rapid and tumultuous withdrawal from Kabul, a substantial cache of sophisticated weaponry and military equipment fell into the hands of various non-state actors and militant groups.

The assault rifle recovered in Keran is believed to be part of this abandoned arsenal. Security experts are now piecing together the weapon's journey from Kabul to the restive region of Jammu and Kashmir.

“The recovery of sophisticated weapons highlights the potential dangers posed by the unaccounted military hardware left in Afghanistan. In the last one year, terrorists have been found using American-made M4 carbine assault rifles and a few were recovered from the possession of slain ultras,” a senior police officer told DH.