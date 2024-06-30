Amarnath yatra: Faith and devotion ascend as 14000 perform darshan on Day 1

Thousands more pilgrims are on their way, determined to perform darshan in the coming days. Campsites along the route are bustling with activity as new groups arrive, rest, and prepare to continue their journey.

The first day of the yatra ended with the sun setting behind the majestic peaks, casting a golden glow over the landscape. The atmosphere was serene, filled with a sense of accomplishment and spiritual fulfillment. For those who had completed their pilgrimage, it was a time of reflection and gratitude. For the thousands still on their way, it was a night of rest before continuing their sacred trek.

The Amarnath Yatra, more than a journey, stood as a profound expression of faith and resilience. As the days unfold, the influx of pilgrims will continue, each step taken in devotion, each prayer uttered in hope, weaving a tapestry of unity and spirituality against the backdrop of the mighty Himalayas.

Officials reported that around 3.5 lakh pilgrims have registered so far for the annual Amarnath Yatra. The Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) system, introduced a few years ago, is in place to track pilgrims' movements en route to ensure their well-being.