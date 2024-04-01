Amid plans to lift AFSPA, Army starts training J&K police in counter-terrorism strategies

Srinagar: As discussions swirl around the potential lifting of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), the Army has initiated joint training sessions with the Jammu and Kashmir police at the White Knight Corps Battle School in Bhalra, Doda - a first-of-its kind exercise.

The development comes amid Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s plans to let the J&K police take the lead role in the Union Territory, while gradually withdrawing central forces, including the Army.

AFSPA was implemented in Kashmir in 1990 at the time of insurgency and unrest in the region. It granted special powers to the armed forces to maintain public order and combat insurgency effectively.