Jammu and Kashmir

Annual Amarnath Yatra to begin from June 29

The annual yatra takes place from the twin tracks -- the traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam route in Anantnag district and the 14-km shorter but steep Baltal route in Ganderbal district.
Last Updated 14 April 2024, 10:12 IST

Jammu: The annual pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre-high Amarnath shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas will commence from June 29 and conclude on August 19, Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) announced on Sunday.

Advance registration for the 52-day-long yatra will be opened on April 15, the board said.

(Published 14 April 2024, 10:12 IST)
India NewsJammu and KashmirAmarnathAmarnath Shrine

