Army, police pay tributes to captain killed in Doda encounter

Security forces engaged terrorists in two encounters on Sunday as well -- in the remote forest areas of Nownatta in Kishtwar and the Basantgarh area of Udhampur. Following these encounters, terrorists escaped into Doda hills. On June 26, three terrorists, suspected to be affiliated with the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), were killed in a gunfight on Gandoh area of Doda district.