Army throws open 'India Selfie Point' near LoC in J&K's Uri sector

Srinagar: The Indian Army on Wednesday threw open the 'India Selfie Point' near the Line of Control in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The 'India Selfie Point' has been gifted by acclaimed artist Rouble Nagi, who has set up several such points elsewhere in Jammu and Kashmir, they said.

The officials said Nagi, an artist, author and a social worker, is known through her Art foundation for undertaking women empowerment projects in rural Kashmir through skill development and creating village entrepreneurs.

Nagi's gesture of gifting the structure stands as a testimony to rising nationalism in the valley, they added.

The 'India Selfie Point' was inaugurated by the Dagger Division in the presence of senior army officials and high ranking civilians of Uri.