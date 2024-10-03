Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Army will soon be able to crack encrypted handsets used by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir: Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai

Talking to reporters, Lt Gen Ghai acknowledged that the 'Ultra' communication was giving secrecy to terror groups but he assured that the work is in progress.
PTI
Last Updated : 03 October 2024, 16:06 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 October 2024, 16:06 IST
India NewsJammu and Kashmir

Follow us on :

Follow Us