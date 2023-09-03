Article 370: Kashmir Pandit group questions credentials of petitioner NC leader Mohd Akbar Lone in SC

It alleged that the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference leader Mohammad Akbar Lone is known as "a supporter of secessionist forces operating in J&K, who support Pakistan."

"The petitioner No. 1…(Mohd Akbar Lone), was a member of the legislative assembly from 2002 to 2018 and has shouted slogans like "Pakistan Zindabad' on the floor of the J&K Assembly," the intervention application alleged while referring to several media reports in support of their claim.